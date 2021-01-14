Wendy Williams Revealed She Is A Rape Survivor During Interview About Upcoming Biopic

Wendy Williams biopic will premiere at the end of this month on Lifetime and the talk queen is opening up about some of her most harrowing experiences in preparation for the film.

In addition to exploring Wendy’s tumultuous relationship with ex-husband Kevin Hunter and her struggles with substance abuse, the upcoming Lifetime biopic will also reveal some of her most personal experiences. In an interview earlier this week Williams said the film ‘Wendy Williams: The Movie’ will cover the sexual assault she says she suffered after being asked out by 80’s R&B singer Sherrick, who

“He mesmerized me with his twinkling eyes.” PEOPLE reported Williams said of meeting Sherrick at an interview. “He flipped the interview around to where he was interviewing me — I was just gaga over this man and he asked me to go to an opening party, an album release party, with him that night.” “And before the party, I was date raped by him,” she continued.

Williams added that this was not her only experience with date rape, revealing she was sexually assaulted in college as well.

“Those types of things happen to girls all the time,” Williams said. “And they’ve been happening a lot, to a lot of our mothers, grandmothers, great-great-grandmothers and their great-great-grandmothers, too.”

We’re glad she was brave enough to share her survival story so that it may help others.

Check out the trailer below:

Looks like Ciera Payton nailed her role as the media queen!

Williams actually executive-produced the biopic and says that making the film offered her the opportunity to tell her truth.

Wendy Williams: The Movie premieres Jan. 30 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.