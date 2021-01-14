Bossip Video

Cardi can’t be stopped.

After already landing supporting roles in films like “Hustlers”, Cardi’s starting 2021 off with her first leading role in a movie.

Variety reports that Cardi is set to star in Paramount’s “raucous” upcoming film “Assisted Living”, based on an original spec script by “This Is Us” writer Kay Oyegun.

The film is described as having a “tremendous heart” and is being likened to funny films like “Tootsie,” “Sister Act” and “Mrs. Doubtfire.”

In “Assisted Living” Cardi will play a small-time crook named Amber whose life is left in disarray when a heist goes wrong. With the cops and her former crew hot on her tail, Amber is struggling to find somewhere to hide before she runs out of options and “hides out in the one place no one will look” — her estranged grandmother’s nursing home.

Amber will transform into a “regular degular shmegular” assisted living granny to ensure her safety. With that premise in mind, you can BET Cardi will deliver some big laughs.

Who do you think they’ll bring on board to star in “Assisted Living” alongside Cardi? Also, can you imagine the transformation of turning Cardi into an old lady? That’s something we’ve GOTTA see.

Prior to her lead role, Cardi made her feature film debut in 2019’s “Hustlers” opposite Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, and Keke Palmer. She also had a role in the “Fast & Furious” franchise film “F9.”

Back in 2019, Cardi told Ellen that while she enjoyed the checks from movie roles, she wasn’t’ prepared for the long hours required for filming.

“I couldn’t believe I was on set for 16 hours,” Cardi said. “It’s like, ‘Is this what actors and actresses gotta go through?’ ” “Artists, we have long days but it’s just full of excitement. We move around, we doin’ something,” Cardi said. “[Acting], you like, you gotta wait on the trailer until it’s your turn. You gotta do the same scene 20 times.” “I enjoy the checks,” Cardi joked.

Cardi B is represented by CAA, Washpoppin Inc, Patientce Foster of Cream Labs LLC, Ravi K. Shelton of Outlet Group LLC, and LaPolt Law.

Congrats, Cardi!