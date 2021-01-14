Bossip Video

Sweet Black Love! We’re over the mood happy for actor/singer Tristan Mack Wilds who just announced his newlywed news.

According to E! News reports, Wilds secretly wed Christina Hammond December 17th, in a ceremony that only included their 1-year-old daughter Tristyn Naomi Wilds, and their parents — via Zoom.

“Our wedding was perfect,” Christina exclusively tells E! News. “We wanted an intimate ceremony and so it was just us, Tristyn and our parents on Zoom. I couldn’t have asked for a better wedding day.” Tristan added, “We got married, in a way, akin to how we started—just us. Never needed much else. With the addition of our parents and our baby, it really made for a magical moment.”

Wow this is something really special. Did you know that Mack and Christina have been together since they were 15-years-old? Talk about puppy love.

This couple definitely has the kind of love that is rare, and the pair recognize as much.

“At different times in our lives, we’re shown fairy tales don’t come true,” Tristan said. “This one came true for me.” “Our love story,” Christina adds, “is my favorite love story. I am living out my dream of being married to the love of my life.”

What a beautiful story. We’ve been a huge fan of Tristan for YEARS and from our encounter with Christina have found her to be absolutely lovely. Of course we are also excited to watch baby girl Tristyn grow up, and we know with her amazing parents she is bound to do incredible things.

We know they got married in 2020 but this has to be some of the best news we’ve had in 2021 so far!