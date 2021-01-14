Bossip Video

Chris Evans is in talks to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Captain America.

After the events that happened in Marvel’s Avengers Endgame, many of our beloved characters gave us the impression they would not be returning to the franchise. Robert Downey Jr. has made it known he is 90% sure he couldn’t be convinced to return, even revealing the decision to step away was made during the filming of Captain America: Civil War years ago.

Another big name that was moving on was Chris Evans. Chris had a number of projects lined up and the Marvel phase 4 plans didn’t show any sign of him returning. But according to Deadline, Marvel is already in talks to bring Cap back to the big screen sooner than later.

In a move that is sure to rock the Marvel Cinematic Universe, sources tell Deadline that Chris Evans is cleaning the dust off his Captain America attire as he expected reprise the role in the MCU in some form. Still vague if deal as completely closed but insiders say its headed in that direction for Evans to return as Steve Rogers aka Captain America in at least one Marvel property with the door open for a second film. Sources add it’s unlikely to be a new Captain America installment and more likely to be like what Robert Downey Jr. did after Iron Man 3, appearing in films like Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Chris Evans has been vocal about moving on and the change or heart surely will come with a price tag that has to shock Hollywood. The house of mouse has a great working relationship with Evans, as he was recently cast as the new voice for Buzz Lightyear in a new series, and Disney will spare no expense to bring him back to the MCU. Marvel refused to confirm or deny, which likely means this is happening in some form.