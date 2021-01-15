It’s a serious matter!

We’ve gathered here today to celebrate the hair-flipping, pearl-slaying, standard-setting ladies of Alpha Kappa Alpha, Incorporated who’ve spent the last 113 years serving lewks, exemplifying excellence and reminding everyone that AKA business is a serious matter.

The storied organization started as the vision of nine college students on the campus of Howard University in 1908. Since then, the sorority has flourished into a globally-impactful organization of nearly 300,000 college-trained members, bound by the bonds of sisterhood and empowered by a commitment to servant-leadership that is both domestic and international in its scope.

As Alpha Kappa Alpha has grown, it has maintained its focus in two key arenas: the lifelong personal and professional development of each of its members; and galvanizing its membership into an organization of respected power and influence, consistently at the forefront of effective advocacy and social change that results in equality and equity for all citizens of the world.

Many legendary celebs like Maya Angelou, Phylicia Rashad and Toni Morrison represent the iconic sorority that continues to inspire (and elevate) generations of Black women that include our Madame Vice President Kamala Harris.

“We weren’t just told we had the capacity to be great; we were challenged to live up to that potential,” Harris wrote of her AKA experience in her autobiography “The Truths We Hold.” “There was an expectation that we would cultivate and use our talents to take on roles in leadership and have an impact on other people, in our country, and maybe even the world.”

How are you celebrating the AKAs today?