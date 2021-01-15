Bossip Video

A Black police officer whose heroism surely saved lives during the seditious siege might be getting a well-earned medal.

Eugene Goodman went viral this week when footage showed him seemingly running away from ivory insurrectionists who endangered the lives of lawmakers in the U.S. Capitol building.

Upon further inspection, however, people noticed that Officer Goodman wasn’t aimlessly running to escape the MAGA musties, instead, he was actually diverting them away from the Senate chambers.

Huffington Post reporter Igor Bobic caught footage of Goodman being chased up a Capitol staircase and when he reached a landing, he looked to his left, where he noticed the door to the Senate chambers was still unsecured and lawmakers were still at risk. He then led the mob away and successfully taunted them and incited them to chase him so they’d go to the right where fellow officers were waiting nearby.

Now lawmakers on both sides including Charlie Crist (D-FL), Emanuel Cleaver, II (D-MO), and Nancy Mace (R-SC) say he deserves a Congressional Gold Medal. They’re calling a “selfless hero” who rose to the occasion to save lives and defend democracy.

“By putting his own life on the line and successfully, single-handedly leading insurrectionists away from the floor of the Senate Chamber, Officer Eugene Goodman performed his duty to protect Congress with distinction, and by his actions, Officer Goodman left an indelible mark on American history,” the legislation reads. “He’s a hero!” said Congressman Crist. “The United States Capitol was under attack by armed, violent extremists, and Officer Eugene Goodman was the only thing standing between the mob and the United States Senate. I shudder to think what might have happened had it not been for Officer Goodman’s fast thinking and commitment to his duty and his country. While some will remember last Wednesday for the very worst in our country, the patriotism and heroics of Officer Eugene Goodman renew my faith and remind us all what truly makes the United States great.”

So far Officer Goodman has been silent about his heroism but we’d LOVE to see this real American patriot get his just due.

If he’s awarded a Congressional medal he’ll be in good company. CNN reports that previous winners include Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. who was awarded one posthumously, “Hidden Figures” NASA mathematicians Katherine Johnson and Dorothy Vaughan, the Tuskegee Airmen, and Coretta Scott King.