Heading to the bank!

Staten Island spitter Nizzle Man proves he’s ready to carry his borough into greatness with his hypnotic “Heading To The Bank” video (featuring Mr. Swipey) where he’s surrounded by baddies and bands waiting for you below:

Drawing from the influences of his Afro-latino heritage, the rising star cultivated a distinctive sound that won’t be denied in 2021.

At an early age, Nizzle knew his place was in the entertainment business with influences ranging from 2Pac to Soulja Boy.

After his breakthrough performance at Staten Idol, he knew he was destined for the spotlight years after being featured on Wu Tang’s Shyheim Da Rugged Child’s “Staten Island” and “Momma I Killed A Man.”

Through the years, Nizzle was recognized for his delivery and fierce wordplay while remaining committed to his artistry that continues to evolve.

Nizzle Man is currently working on his EP “New Island” lead by buzzy single “Snakezz” and its video currently in rotation on BET Jams.

Nizzle Man’s most recent appearances include the Cloud 9 Fivio and Friends Concert in Jersey City and MTV Wild ‘N Out’s Justina Valentine’s The Favorite Vibe tour–a national tour that spanned over 22 cities.

“I would start a movement that would take back the community,” he said when asked about starting a movement during an interview with Authority Magazine. I want to work with community leaders nationwide that are accountable for their actions and willing to lead with a positive example. I want to work with the people who are willing to make the best choices for the betterment of their community. I would develop programs that educate the youth on the morals and values of life. I would like to start in my hometown in Staten Island, but my goal is to take the program nationally and then internationally.”

Stream “Heading To The Bank” here, watch Nizzle’s social takeover on BET JAMs here and follow his journey to stardom here.