Music producer Hitmaka, who a decade ago everyone used to know as Young Berg, left a foul impression on people after he spilled unsolicited details about his sexual experiences with some famous women.

This occured during an interview with N.O.R.E. for his “Drink Champs” podcast back in November. Hitmaka seeming eager to impress with his stories, was quick to drop Naturi Naughton’s name in detail “smashing” her.

“I ended up meeting the girls from 3LW, remember them? …I’ll never forget this shit… She was living at some apartment complex or whatever, we were cool, it was at the Artstone. If anybody’s in L.A., you already know about the Artstone. That’s where all the artists used to live, it’s in North Hollywood or whatever. So, I go to her crib, they’re having a little party or whatever. It’s like all the 3LW girls and shit. We go home, we smash. I smash her, but I’m like, ‘There’s something in her pussy,’ when I thought about it. It felt like a mousetrap in her vagina and that’s the first time I learned about birth control, she had the IUD. F**ked me up, that was my first experiencing that.”

Fast forward to this week, Naughton has addressed Hitmaka during an interview with The Breakfast Club for bragging about a hook up nearly 20 years ago, and she says she also thought about having someone “pull up” on him when she heard it.

“Recently there was an interview where I was like ‘ok I might have somebody pull up on what’s his name.’ I guess it’s the thing for people to say that they’ve been with me.”

Naturi, who was 15 at the time she was a member in 3LW, continued, denying she’s ever laid down anywhere with Hitmaka. Hit pay to hear her whole reaction.