Jordyn Woods is soliciting prayers for her Minnesota Timberwolves player boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns amid a scary diagnosis.

Just 9 months after KAT’s mom Jacqueline Cruz passed away from COVID-19, he recently revealed to fans that he’s tested positive for coronavirus.

“Prior to tonight’s game, I received yet another awful call that I tested positive for COVID,” wrote the NBA player on Instagram. “I will immediately isolate and follow every protocol.”

He also sent out a message to his family who’s still coping with the loss of not only his mother but the loss of six other family members who died from COVID-19 complications.

With that heartbreaking news in mind, the athlete told his father, sister, niece, and nephew that he would fight the virus and beat it.

“It breaks my heart that my family, and particularly my father and sister continue to suffer from the anxiety that comes along with this diagnosis as we know all too well what the end result could be. To my niece and nephew, Jolani and Max, I promise you I will not end up in a box next to grandma and I will beat this.”

Supportive girlfriend Jordyn shared her boyfriend’s Instagram Story on her own account and called it “heartbreaking.”

She also directly asked fans to pray for her boyfriend and assured them that her own COVID-19 test was negative.

“I just wanted to thank you for all of your support, prayers, and concern,” wrote Jordyn on Twitter. “My family and I all got tested for COVID and the results came back negative so we are all good but continue to pray for Karl for a speedy recovery.”

“Praying for you babe. I know you’re going to pull through. God’s got you and so does your most powerful guardian Angel up there.”

Such very sad news. We’re sending thoughts and prayers to Karl-Anthony Towns and his family.