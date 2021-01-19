Bossip Video

This takes pu**y poppin’ to a whole ‘nother level…

The internet recoiled in unison when news broke last year that GOOP founder Gwyneth Paltrow had a line of candles that were scented like her vagina. Who on earth could possibly want to procure such a punany-pungent product? Well, according to The Sun, a woman in the United Kingdom purchased one of Gwyneth’s snatchy sconce and she paid the price for that poussey…

The reporting states that the “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle burst into flames and exploded violently into a vajayjay volley. Here’s what 50-year-old Jody Thompson said about the harrowing experience:

“The candle exploded and emitted huge flames, with bits flying everywhere. I’ve never seen anything like it. The whole thing was ablaze and it was too hot to touch. There was an inferno in the room.”

Listen, Gwyneth has to stop trying to make “fire crotch” happen. It’s dangerous and puts people at risk. We’ve heard of people’s sexual organs “burning” before, but this is completely unacceptable. Moreover, was there any type of warning on this candle? It’s morally bankrupt and illegal in some states to allow someone access to your vagina without informing them of the potential risk involved.

Gwyneth should no better. If she really wants to make things right she’ll come out and tell the whole world about the uncontrolled outbreak that is happening with her vagina…candle.