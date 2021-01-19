Bossip Video

After spending nearly a year together, Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have reportedly broken up.

Following speculation that their relationship was on the rocks after not spending the holidays together, news broke that they had, indeed, called it quits.

“Ben is no longer dating Ana,” a source told PEOPLE over the weekend. “She broke it off. Their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn’t want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles.”