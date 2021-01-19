Bossip Video

A man from California was arrested after living in the Chicago airport for 3 months, saying he feared flying home because of COVID-19.

The California resident, named Aditya Singh, reportedly lived inside of Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport terminal for three months undetected. He was eventually discovered and arrested on Saturday.

According to reports from the Chicago Tribune, the 36-year-old arrived at the airport after flying from Los Angeles on October 19 and until this weekend, had been staying in the airport ever since. Assistant State’s Attorney Kathleen Hagerty said Singh was able to stay undetected for so long by using an airport worker’s credentials he found, surviving “largely from other passengers giving him food.”

On Saturday morning, two United Airlines employees confronted Singh about his work status. When he showed them the stolen work ID, the employees called 911 and Singh was arrested by police later that evening. Now, prosecutors are charging the California native with felony criminal trespass to a restricted area of an airport and misdemeanor theft.