Tuesday, January 19 would have been Mac Miller’s 29th birthday. To celebrate the occasion, his friends are paying tribute to the late rapper by sharing some of their favorite memories.

One of Miller’s best friends and frequent collaborators, Vince Staples, posted a black and white flick of the rapper along with a simple message: “HCB to the Legend.”

Juicy J also posted about the somber day, writing, “R.I.P. Mac Miller we miss you mane.”

Desus Nice also posted about the late rapper, referring to his puppy, Mac, who he named after the late rapper following his untimely passing. “Hbd Mac Miller,” Desus wrote. “The puppy keeps ur name alive.”

One fact a lot of people pointed out today was that the late legend’s birthday also falls on Donald Trump’s last day in office, something Mac would have been ecstatic about. Miller was very vocal about his disdain for Trump while he was with us, so his birthday falling on such a momentous occasion is the best kind of coincidence.

His song dissing the president, “Donald Trump,” was certified platinum–which, of course, caused a tweetstorm from Trump. You know, before his Twitter was suspended.

Mac Miller passed away on September 7, 2018 at the age of 26 from an accidental overdose. Rest In Peace, Mac.