It’s been over a decade since B2K dominated the music charts, but whatever did or did not transpire between Raz B and the group’s manager Chris Stokes is still lingering in 2021. According to Hollywood Unlock’s Jason Lee, an in-depth interview with Raz-B exploring sexual abuse allegations against Chris Stokes was supposed to air soon but it was somehow stopped from airing.

Lee suggests Stokes had something to do with the decision, setting off a reaction from Raz B demanding Stokes take a polygraph.

“So I just got off the phone with @foxsoul and the interview with @razb_b2k that was scheduled to air tonight won’t be airing. In the interview, Raz and I discussed why young boys and men who alleged sexual abuse aren’t taken seriously or intimidated into silence and then this happens!” “As a victim of sexual abuse at the hands of a man I will not be silenced nor will I allow him to be. We will be meeting to discuss when the show will air and I’m willing to do whatever it takes to elevate this important conversation! I’m not happy but it’s out of my control – FOR NOW!”

After Lee put the situation on blast, Raz B, 35, set off his own video exclaiming he was tired of being bullied by Stokes. It’s been years since Raz B initially claimed 55-year-old Stokes sexual abused him.

More recently, Raz B dropped out of the group’s “Millennium Tour,” alleging he felt uncomfortable with Stokes popping up uninvited. The singer didn’t feel protected by the rest of the group when he voiced his discomfort.

“Check this sh*t out. So I been getting a bunch of calls from my loved ones. People that support me. And they’re like, ‘Take this down. Deal with this privately.’ But I say — Yo, they’ve ruined me publicly,” he began. “Got people thinking that I’m gay — and I’m not because I was molested by a pedophile… Since y’all trying to shut me down publicly by sending out cease-and-desist letters, let’s get in the room with the lawyers and let’s take a polygraph test. I’m gonna take the test and when I take the test, you can take whatever it is that you need to do. When you take it, and when you fail, you take this fade and you take that bid ’cause I’m tired of being bullied and I’m not going to be bullied no more.”

Chris Stokes shared his response to fans in private DMs, which were sent to The Shade Room, denying he had anything to hide.