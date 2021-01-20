Bossip Video

Doja Cat has had a lot of success on TikTok, but because of her experience on the app, she no longer feels comfortable posting any videos on the platform.

The rapper posted a series of vulnerable tweets on Tuesday revealing why she no longer wants to post anything on the app that’s constantly using her songs for challenges.

“I’m not comfortable making TikToks anymore,” she tweeted. “I feel like something is wrong with me. Y’all got me. :/”

Doja went on to respond to one fan, revealing that commenters were “unintentionally gaslighting” her on the app.

“They’re not even being hateful they’re just unintentionally gaslighting and i’m deadass not fit to just take the joke,” she wrote. “Cuz i’ve actually struggled w s**t before and i have a lot of fear in me so it just adds up in the end when i read that kind of s**t.”

When another follower replied to the star, saying, “people only comment “are you okay doja” for likes i promise,” she replied, “I get that but it’s f***ing depressing to accept that s**t.”

She went on to expand on the reason she’s feeling down, alluding to people online who make fun of her performances, which she puts a lot of work into.

“it’s really my dumbass fault cuz i put myself out there to be made fun of anyway but it’s just reached a point for me personally so i’m done w the funny s**t,” she explained. “y’all can make fun of my music n my performances cuz those not meant to be a joke and ill feel better about that.”

When someone tried to comfort Doja Cat, saying her performances are “way to good to be laughed at,” Doja replied, “that’s why I’m ok w it.”

Before hopping off of Twitter, she sent her fans off with a message of gratitude, writing, “love u guys thank u.”