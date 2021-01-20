Bossip Video

Eugene Goodman, the patriotic Black police officer who saved lives during that Soup Cookie coup took part in this historic inauguration. The Capitol Police officer’s courageous decision to divert insurrectionists from the Senate Chambers led to him escorting Vice President Kamala Harris to the inauguration ceremony. Goodman did so as acting deputy Senate sergeant at arms.

While the inauguration was streaming live, Twitter quickly recognized Officer Goodman and sang his praises.

As previously reported Huffington Post reporter Igor Bobic caught footage of Goodman being chased up a Capitol staircase and when he reached a landing, he looked to his left, where he noticed the door to the Senate chambers was still unsecured and lawmakers were still at risk. He then led the insurrectionist mob away and successfully taunted them and incited them to chase him so they’d go to the right where fellow officers were waiting nearby.

Lawmakers on both sides including Charlie Crist (D-FL), Emanuel Cleaver, II (D-MO), and Nancy Mace (R-SC) say he deserves a Congressional Gold Medal and proposed a bill to award him with one. They’re calling Officer Goodman a “selfless hero” who rose to the occasion to save lives and defend democracy.

“By putting his own life on the line and successfully, single-handedly leading insurrectionists away from the floor of the Senate Chamber, Officer Eugene Goodman performed his duty to protect Congress with distinction, and by his actions, Officer Goodman left an indelible mark on American history,” the legislation reads. “The United States Capitol was under attack by armed, violent extremists, and Officer Eugene Goodman was the only thing standing between the mob and the United States Senate,” Representative Crist said. “I shudder to think what might have happened had it not been for Officer Goodman’s fast thinking and commitment to his duty and his country.”

Congrats, Officer Goodman!