Life After Death: Pop Smoke Makes Feature Film Debut In ‘BOOGIE,’ About Asian-American Hoop Star [VIDEO]

Eddie Huang just released the trailer for his new Focus Features film ‘BOOGIE’ which stars Taylor Takahashi as a Chinese-American kid with huge hoop dreams. Taylour Paige plays his love interest Eleanor and Pop Smoke makes a posthumous film debut as Boogie’s on-court nemesis Monk.

From acclaimed writer, producer, and restaurateur Eddie Huang comes his directorial debut BOOGIE, the coming-of-age story of Alfred “Boogie” Chin, a basketball phenom living in Queens, New York, who dreams of one day playing in the NBA. While his parents pressure him to focus on earning a scholarship to an elite college, Boogie must find a way to navigate a new girlfriend, high school, on-court rivals, and the burden of expectation.

The full cast includes Taylor Takahashi, Taylour Paige, Pamelyn Chee, Mike Moh, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Alexa Mareka, Perry Yung, and the late Pop Smoke.

The film was successfully completed before Pop’s untimely passing back in February of last year and is expected to officially release on March 5th. Sadly, the “Dior” rapper lost his life last year during a home invasion.

You might also know Eddie Huang as the mind behind ABC sitcom “Fresh Off The Boat.”

