Florida man confronts Tekashi 6ix9ine, calling him a rat, and is immediately knocked out by his security.

Source: @JustInMyView / R1 Digital

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been laying low for the past few months. His last album, Tattletales, didn’t go exactly how he predicted–but he still managed to score a #1 single and one of the most viewed music videos in the world in 2019. Whether you like him or not, it was a complete turnaround for someone who was in a jail cell for federal crimes just a year ago.

Even with him playing up his character of a rat as a joke, the title comes with real-life consequences. People who already didn’t like him now have more ammo than ever and with everyone wanting a viral moment for social media, conflict is unavoidable at this point. Tekashi isn’t a fool and takes armed security with him when out and about and yesterday, that paid off.

Tekashi was confronted by a man who took issue with him being in Miami as a snitch and confronted him. Tekashi didn’t engage with him, but his security was quick to step up and lay the man out. Of course, there is a video of the incident which you can watch below.

