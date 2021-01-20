Bossip Video

Florida man confronts Tekashi 6ix9ine, calling him a rat, and is immediately knocked out by his security.

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been laying low for the past few months. His last album, Tattletales, didn’t go exactly how he predicted–but he still managed to score a #1 single and one of the most viewed music videos in the world in 2019. Whether you like him or not, it was a complete turnaround for someone who was in a jail cell for federal crimes just a year ago.

Even with him playing up his character of a rat as a joke, the title comes with real-life consequences. People who already didn’t like him now have more ammo than ever and with everyone wanting a viral moment for social media, conflict is unavoidable at this point. Tekashi isn’t a fool and takes armed security with him when out and about and yesterday, that paid off.

Tekashi was confronted by a man who took issue with him being in Miami as a snitch and confronted him. Tekashi didn’t engage with him, but his security was quick to step up and lay the man out. Of course, there is a video of the incident which you can watch below.