If you’re a Tiger King fan then you’re probably bummed out that your poacher and savior is still locked behind bars. For weeks now, Joe Exotic and his band of big cat capturers have been lobbying to get one of the hundred-plus pardons that Donald Trump gave out today just before the doorknob hit him where the good Lord split him. That didn’t happen.

According to TMZ, Joe and his team are beside themselves in anguish that Trump skipped town before releasing the cat daddy.

“We are as disappointed that the President did not sign Joe’s pardon, as we were confident yesterday that he would.” Joe’s team adds … it’s only because of his fans that the pardon was even a possibility.

Aw. Poor thang.

Trump must have given Joe a massive Bengal tiger boner back in early April when he was asked about a potential pardon during a White House press briefing.

Apparently, Joe and co. had BIG plans for his freedom. This morning, on The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne tha God gave the flamboyant bleached blonde bing boy “Donkey Of The Day”.

While Joe and his folks might be salty, one person who couldn’t be happier is petty-a$$ Carole Baskin. Here’s what she had to say about her rival’s continued incarceration:

Yeah, naw, Joe, you gotta sit this one out player. Try again in four years.