Bossip Video

Wait, this guy is still a thing?!?

Macklemore is still rapping and we are in confusion. We legit thought that dude had taken all his culturally-appropriative cash and scampered back to a nice gentrified neighborhood to live out his days in peace. Sike. He’s still on the mic and upsetting us and our homegirls.

Yesterday, in light of a historic American inauguration, Benjamin Hammond Haggerty thought it wise to drop some Trump-bashing bars after being Helen Keller quiet for the four years of terror that Donald reigned over. Where the hell was Benjamin Hammond Haggerty when Trump was shooting jump shots of paper towels to Puerto Rican people? Where the hell was Benjamin Hammond Haggerty when we were in the streets this summer alongside some of the white liberals who he criticizes in this “song”? Where in the entire hell was Benjamin Hammond Haggerty when Mexican children were being put in cages and separated from their parents, at a thrift shop?!?

Listen, Benjamin Hammond Haggerty might have a heart of gold but he has s#!t for brains if he thinks that we needed any parts of this lil’ jingle that he recorded. We’re past the point of “good intentions.” Power down the Pro Tools and actually go do something.

This isn’t the first time that Mackelmore has hopped on a diss track aimed at the Dorito-tinged former president. The “Gemini” rapper appeared on a remix of YG’s anti-45 anthem “FDT” back in 2016.

If you care to hear “Trump’s Over”, press play below.

*Neptunes sound*

What do YOU think about the new song? Sound off in the comments!