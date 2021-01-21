Bossip Video

Consequences and repercussions are afoot…

Remember when Donald Trump told the white supremacist hate group The Proud Boys to “stand back and standby” during his debate with Joe Biden? Well, their leader, Joseph Randall Biggs, has been arrested by the FBI and brought up on multiple charges related to his participation in the Capitol riots.

According to CNN, the 37-year-old Florida man was arraigned yesterday and released on a $25,000 unsecured bond to home confinement. He’s charged with obstruction of a proceeding, entering restricted grounds, and disorderly conduct.

A report in WESH says that Biggs essentially told the FBI that “the doors to the church were open” and he just happened to walk through. He also says that he has NO idea about any preplanned attack on the Capitol. Then the FBI showed him the photos of himself and others with walkie-talkie communication devices. Guess those were “just in case” D.C. turned into Fallujah. Moreover, he posted messages on now-defunct iRacist social media platform Parler telling his minions to wear non-identifiable clothing that law enforcement could recognize. Oops.

Sure doesn’t look to us like he was there to just make his voice heard. How bout you?

CNN also noted that an FBI affidavit revealed that Biggs had been boasting about the Capitol takeover before it took place. Pictures obtained from far-right social media platform Parler show Biggs apparently telling his followers to “blend in” and to make sure their clothes aren’t “identifiable.”

“The only thing we’ll do that’s us is think like us! Jan 6th is gonna be epic,” Biggs wrote, according to the affidavit.

The document also says that the Proud Boys leader was directing some of his wonky mindless MAGA statements to Antifa on the day of the actual incident.

Authorities shared that Biggs said, “This is awesome!” as he live-streamed footage of rioters entering the Capitol building, like an idiot.