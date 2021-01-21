“Life After Lockup” Exclusive: Quaylon Pops Up On Shavel… Is She Happy To See Him? [VIDEO]

Oh boy… Here we go again.

A new episode of “Life After Lockup” is just a day away and we’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure right now! If you’ve been keeping up with Shavel and Quaylon’s roller-coaster romance, get ready because tomorrow night Quaylon’s antics reach new heights. Just when we (including Shavel’s supportive cousin!) thought she was getting over her ex-con boo — here he comes to surprise her:

SMH. Not with the carry-on bag at the amusement part though! Wow. You can tell Shavel is THRILLED to see him — even though she claims she’s no longer sure she wants to be with him. Bro went and got fresh golds while he was in Houston too.

Do you think Shavel is about to give him another chance? We definitely think so.

Back in October, Shavel spoke with All About The Tea on how her romance with Quaylon began.

“Me and Quaylon met through my friend,” shared the 31-year-old. “Her husband was incarcerated at the time. When I connected with Quaylon, it was like butterflies in my stomach. His conversation basically made me fall in love..”

Although when they first met, Shavel’s family wasn’t too happy with Quaylon being locked up at the time.

“They don’t know him personally. They’re just concerned because I didn’t know Quaylon before he went in. But it’s just like dating a regular person, you don’t know the person you’re dating until you actually get to know them…”

Well, let’s see if these two actually work things out!

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Destinie goes rogue before court. Lindsey and Scott face off. Shane confronts Lacey when she lies about her ex. Amber tempts Puppy with a sexy night out, but she’s hiding something. Quaylon pops up on Shavel.

Sounds like a whole lotta drama, just the way we like it! Who are your favorite couples from this season?

LIFE AFTER LOCKUP “Payback is a Snitch” – Premieres Friday, January 22 at 9:00pm ET on WeTV.

Will you be watching?