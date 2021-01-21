Bossip Video

Hold on to your pantaloons and secure your bloomers because a popular Shondaland series is coming back!

After seeing enormous success with season one, “Bridgerton” has been renewed for a second season. The news was announced by Netflix who let scandalous secret spreader Lady Whistledown do the talking about the series based on Julia Quinn’s romance novels.

“The ton are abuzz with the latest gossip, and so it is my honor to impart to you: Bridgerton shall officially return for a second season,” wrote Lady Whistledown in one of her trademark high society scandal sheets. “I do hope you have stored a bottle of ratafia for this most delightful occasion. The incomparable cast of Bridgerton will return to production in the spring of 2021.”

Lady Bridgerton also confirmed that season 2 will focus on Daphne’s brother Anthony who was seen in season 1 pining after his opera singer lover whom he could never marry.

“This author has been reliably informed that Lord Anthony Bridgerton intends to dominate the social season. I will have my pen ready to report on any and all of his romantic activities.”

Season 1 of course focused on Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family, and her navigation into Regency London’s competitive marriage market. Amid dwindling potential suitors Daphne gets into a phony courtship (Phourtship?) with the elusive D-dropping Duke Of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page) in hopes she’ll be scooped up by a wealthy well-warranted match.

Eventually, the Duke introduces Daphne to a myriad of things “proper women” shouldn’t want nor enjoy, and some steamy petticoat pounding takes place. Or so we’ve heard.

Nex season will be based on book two in the Bridgerton series, The Viscount Who Loved Me.

Will YOU be watching???