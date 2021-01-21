Bossip Video

Much like a lot of other folks within the music industry, Cardi B was a vocal opponent of Donald Trump the entire time he was in office. She’s also been active in spreading political information to her fans, which includes interviewing Bernie Sanders and encouraging people to vote.

Because of her involvement in and love of politics, some fans were wondering why Belcalis wasn’t selected to be one of the performers at Capitol Hill for Wednesday’s inauguration. Even though the answer to that is pretty obvious, Cardi took the opportunity to joke with fans about the reason she missed the important occasion.

The rapper took to Twitter on Thursday morning to say that she couldn’t perform her collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion because had a prior obligation.

“Ugh I was supposed to perform wap at the inauguration today but I had a dentist appointment ….maybe next time,” she tweeted.

Unsurprisingly, one person decided to respond to this by making another Bernie meme, inserting him into the “WAP” music video. Because no matter how many things we insert Senator Sanders into, it’s still hilarious.

Still, even though Cardi didn’t appear at the inauguration, her music was represented. During the Virtual Parade Across America, Ozuna performed “Taki Taki,” his collaboration with Cardi, DJ Snak, and Selena Gomez.