IT FINALLY HAPPENED!

Last night’s long-awaited, twice delayed Verzuz battle between Ashanti and Keyshia Cole was a hilarious/stressful spectacle that attracted over 1 million viewers for a night of Ciroc, Doritos and classic Baby Phat bops with two of the biggest R&B titans of the 2000s.

The highly anticipated R&Battle comes after a Dec. 12 cancellation stemming from Ashanti’s positive COVID test AT THE VERY LAST MINUTE.

Instead of cancelling and moving on, Verzuz pushed the nostalgic matchup to Jan. 9 but canceled again after the now infamous MAGA insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

At that point, most of the hype deflated until last night where everyone gathered to celebrate ‘Shanti and keyshia who received their flowers (when they FINALLY arrived over an HOUR late) during the most chaotic (and unpredictable) Verzuz to date.

For most of the night, Keyshia’s attitude clashed with Ashanti’s bubbly personality in a sometimes enjoyable, mostly awkward battle that frustrated fans who were there for good music and good vibes.

As of right now, we still don’t know what triggered Keyshia who hinted at dealing with messy shenanigans before the event that struggled to capture the magic of previous Verzuz experiences.

‘Shanti & Keyshia’s Verzuz marked the fourth ladies night matchup in the series that peaked with Erykah Badu & Jill Scott who set the tone for Gladys Knight & Patti LaBelle and Monica Vs. Brandy.

Currently, Jeezy & Gucci Mane hold the platinum Verzuz record with 1.8 million viewers.

What was your fave moment of the Verzuz? Who won–Ashanti or Keyshia? Tell us down below and peep the funniest (and messiest) tweets from the R&Battle on the flip.