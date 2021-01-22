Bossip Video

In case you missed it.

Yesterday’s trending topic DaniLeigh snuck in an apology “if” anyone was offended by her music.

The controversy with Dani sparked after people on social media felt turned off by one of her songs, praising her fetishized light skin. The “Yellow Bone” track set off a wave of reactions and memes about the singer who has been making headlines for her relationship drama with DaBaby.

Dani initially commented on the track once the backlash started to boil over.

“Why I can’t make a song for my light skin baddies??” wrote the “Levi High” singer. “Why y’all think I’m hating on other colors when there are millions of songs speaking on all types… Why y’all so sensitive & take it personal… Gahhhh damn.”

Then she took to Twitter amid all of the dragging to actually address the people she may have offended with her song after scrapping it off of her social media pages — trickled with a little shade, of course.

“Congratulations y’all gotta another thing to say about me when u hate … it’s all good .. only God can “cancel” me… that shit don’t mean shit to me bc the people around me are the ones that know my heart and intention and real-life … I’m sorry if I offended u .”

The 26-year-old continued in her explanation, in now-deleted tweets, affirming she didn’t care what haters had to say about her song. As people tweeted endlessly that they were over her, she said AHT AHT, refusing to be canceled. Period.

Ima keep letting God bless me .. while y’all sit back and judge me && sit behind y’all lil phones and type shit about another woman .. y’all all HATERS. YALL DON’T KNOW ME.

Good for her, we guess!

What do you think of DaniLeigh’s apology?