Soulja Boy is reportedly being sued for sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, and infliction of emotional distress by his former personal assistant.

According to reports from PEOPLE, the woman–who filed as “Jane Doe”–also claims the rapper held her hostage, subjected her to a hostile work environment, and failed to pay her wages.

In the lawsuit, the woman alleges she was hired by Soulja Boy in December 2018 for $500 per week. But once the job began, she was asked to go above and beyond what was required of a personal assistant, expected to also cook, clean, style his hair, and be available 20 hours per day, seven days a week.

Less than a month into her job, the woman claims she started receiving “unsolicited pictures of his penis.” Their relationship became romantic soon after, but allegedly turned violent a little while later.

In January 2019, Soulja Boy allegedly kicked, body-slammed, and punched the woman. She claims her former boss would “become enraged” over comments on her Instagram or whenever her phone rang. In once instance, the woman recalls Soulja telling her, “I should have killed you,” after subjecting her to violence.

The woman goes on to allege that Soulja Boy started sexually assaulting her the following month. While she says he was remorseful at first, offering to pay her $1,000, the sexual abuse didn’t end. Instead, only getting worse.

“On numerous occasions, and sometimes twice in the same day, [he] would inappropriately touch [her] body, forcefully pull her pants off, and rape her,” the suit alleges.

The suit goes on to say that when the woman would try to leave Soulja’s home following abuse, he would lock her in a room without a mattress, food or water, sometimes being left in there for three days “until she was coerced into not leaving.”

In August 2020, the woman claims she was attacked so viciously that she thought she was going to die. When she woke up on the grass outside of his home, she fled without her belongings.

