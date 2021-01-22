“Belle Collective” Exclusive: Tambra Reveals She Could Have Had A “Million Dollar Baby” [VIDEO]

Happy Friday y’all!

A brand new episode of OWN’s newest unscripted series “Belle Collective” airs tonight, Friday January 22nd at 10pm and we’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure. If y’all recall, Tambra is an on-air radio personality on Jackson’s biggest hip-hop and R&B station. On tonight’s episode she gives us a glimpse into her past experiences, confiding that her issues with fibroids in the past led her to freeze her eggs to ensure her future fertility. But the host of Jackson’s controversial “Relationship Hour” show also reveals she also had an opportunity once to have a “million dollar baby”… Check out the clip to see what we mean:

Wow. So she turned down the chance to have a baby with an NBA player because it didn’t align with her values… Interesting. Now you know that means we will be watching the rest of the season with those values in mind! But honestly, we think it’s great that she’s speaking so openly about her fertility journey and her experiences with fibroids! These are topics black women need to be talking about more.

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Tambra helps Lateshia move closer to her Farish Street dreams, while Antoinette attempts to move past her divorce. Later, Marie and Latrice have another run-in at Tambra’s birthday party.

Ruh Roh… A run-in doesn’t sound good.

The show just premiered last Friday so if you missed the first episode, make sure to check that one out so you can be caught up in time for tonight.

“Belle Collective” airs tonight, Friday, January 22nd at 10 pm on OWN. Will you be watching?