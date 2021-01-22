Bossip Video

BIG DESS DRIP!

St. Louis-born, Savannah-raised beauty Dess Dior takes flexing to new heights in her luxurious “Don’t Play” video where she gives us another taste of her delectable drip that separates her from the other talented Rap girlies.

The rising star started rapping when she was only 12 while looking up to musical icons like Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj with dreams of creating music of her own that inspires and empowers young girls.

Born Destiny Bailey, Dior has worked tirelessly to establish her musical prowess and versatility as an artist while leading with humility and authenticity.

Dior launched her own entertainment company Show LUV Entertainment and even scored a performance at Rolling Loud last September— a remarkable accomplishment for an industry newcomer.

Always ready for whatever, Dior’s life motto is, “when life gives you lemons, make lemonade. Because you have to learn how to make the best of any situation life throws at you.”

Dior released her debut EP “Definition of Dess” last summer where she asserts her promising talent through her candid, sex-positive bars layered over spastic trap beats on tracks like “Up Next” and “Boss B*tch” that make perfect “we outside” anthems.

Were it not for quarantine, many of Dior’s anthems would’ve rang off in clubs across the country and beyond.

With her new releases steadily gaining steam, it seems as though Dior is ready for stardom that comes with everyone constantly being in her relationship with Rap superstar Future.

As of right now, the drippy couple is going strong after celebrating Dess’ 22nd birthday at Atlanta’s famed Magic City strip club. They were also photographed on lunch dates and at the mall.

Stream “Don’t Play” here and follow BIG DESS on Instagram here.