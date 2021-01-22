Bossip Video

If Amanda Gorman’s soul-stirring poem set your heart ablaze during the inauguration, then you’re in luck. The Poet laureate/author is releasing a special edition of “The Hill We Climb” via Penguin Random House publishing.

The hardcover copy of the poem is available for pre-order for $15.99 and a description for it reads;

ABOUT THE HILL WE CLIMB

A special edition of the poem “The Hill We Climb,” read at the inauguration of the 46th president of the United States, Joe Biden, on January 20, 2021 On January 20, 2021, Amanda Gorman became the sixth and youngest poet, at age twenty-two, to deliver a poetry reading at a presidential inauguration. Her inaugural poem, “The Hill We Climb,” is now available to cherish in this special edition.

The book will be released on April 27, 2021.

Gorman is already seeing success with previous book releases. Her titles — “The Hill We Climb: Poems” and the children’s book “Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem” — became the first and second bestsellers on Amazon following her inauguration appearance.

In addition to burning up book sales, Amanda’s still making headlines and apparently leaving people speechless.

When the poet laureate chatted with Anderson Cooper this week she told the journalist exactly how seeing the Capitol insurrection contributed to her closing out her poem.

“I was not surprised at what happened I had seen the signs in the symptoms for awhile. I was not trying to turn a blind eye to that. But what it did, it energized me even more to believe that much more firmly, in a message of hope, ingenuity and healing. I thought that was the type of poem that I need to write, it is the type of poem that the country and the world needed to hear,” Gorman told CNN tonight.

Later in the interview, she left Cooper at a loss for words by revealing her personal mantra.

“I am the daughter of Black writers,” said Gorman who noted that she repeats her mantra ahead of performances. “We are descended from freedom fighters who broke their chains and changed the world. They call me,” Gorman said. “Wow, you’re just, you’re awesome,” said Cooper. “I’m so transfixed.”

Transfixed is right!

Watch Amanda Gorman on CNN tonight below.