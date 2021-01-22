Bossip Video

Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner are still going strong, at least, according to one of the baller’s latest Instagram stories.

This week, Kendall has been on vacation in a luxurious villa in Mexico, as one does during the middle of a pandemic. Her boyfriend is already back at work following. the shortest offseason in NBA history, so the Phoenix Suns star couldn’t make his way South of the border with his boo–and it seems like he knows just how much he’s missing out on.

The model posted some steamy pics onto Instagram, wearing nothing but a cowboy hat and a skimpy string bikini.

Instead of just leaving a comment on the photo, like many of Kendall’s sisters did, Devin decided to repost the photoshoot onto his own Instagram Story, letting everyone know just how lucky he is.

“Whew,” Booker wrote above the reposted pics, adding a sweating emoji alongside one of the snaps.

While these two haven’t exactly made their relationship public, the two of them have been trading flirty comments on IG for almost a year now. Not only that, once the last NBA season ended, Devin went straight to Los Angeles to spend some time with Kendall, where the two of them were spotted multiple times.

Kendall Jenner was first spotted with Devin Booker in April 2020, when TMZ snapped photos of the two in the middle of a road trip. It seems like their quarantine romance is standing the test of time.