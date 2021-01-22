Bossip Video

Now they know they ain’t right…

Fast friends LaToya Ali and Kenya Moore caught some shade from their fellow RHOA castmates over a cast trip that ended with a stripper “scandal.”

On this Sunday’s episode of RHOA, the ladies will travel to Charleston, South Carolina for a getaway and to celebrate Cynthia Bailey’s upcoming wedding. The ladies gather their things and get on a bus for a road trip since South Carolina is so close to Georgia.

Noticeably absent however are Kenya and LaToya who apparently wanted a more opulent experience and hopped on a PRIVATE JET.

Whose private jet? RHOA newbie Falynn Guobadia’s private jet.

Both Kenya and LaToya dropped pics and Insta-Stories on the private plane during the time of filming much to their cast members’ chagrin.

The private jet news was told to the group by Drew Sidora who wondered why Kenya and Toya got to enjoy such plush accommodations while they were [literally] sweating and spending hours on a bus. Porsha Williams was particularly peeved when she noticed that Kenya brought her daughter Brooklyn Daly along for the ride.

“Wait, she brought her baby?” says Porsha in the RHOA preview. “That is motherf**** f****d up because I was crying this morning because I had to leave my baby! The double standards? That’s not what’s gonna happen on this trip. If we were bringing our kids, wouldn’t you have liked to bring your kid? It should have been known. The fact that Kenya brought her daughter and didn’t even extend the option to me, Kandi, Drew, Shamea to bring our kids. That’s just wrong!”

This trip is of course when a very single Porsha will be accused of “scandalously” sleeping with the stripper hired to be the entertainment at Cynthia Bailey’s Dungeon themed bachelorette party. Kenya Moore will bring up that she heard “sex sounds” late into the night and the whole debacle will cause friend of the show Tanya Sam to cease filming.

