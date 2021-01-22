Bossip Video

YFN Lucci is hoping a judge will grant him a reasonable bond as he claims he has to provide for his kids and his mother in Atlanta.

YFN Lucci is still behind bars in an Atlanta jail over his connection to the death of a man bystanders saw pushed into the road with a gunshot to the head.

Police allege Lucci was the driver of the vehicle that was involved in a shoot up that left the man dead and another injured. The rapper made his first court appearance last week, being represented by prestigious lawyer Drew Findling. Lucci didn’t say anything in the clips of the court hearing circulated online, but according to TMZ, he is now speaking to seek bond so he can be free until the trial starts.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ … the rapper’s asking the judge to set a reasonable bond because he has “four underaged children whom he financially supports.” YFN also claims to provide a home and money for his mother living in Fulton County, GA.

In addition, he says there’s no risk of him fleeing his pending trial … and claims he “poses no significant threat or danger to any person, to the community, or to any property in the community.” He points out he has no felony criminal record either.

Of course, in the end, it’s up to the judge–but with the serious charges and circumstances surrounding the case, it’ll be hard to sway the judge. Lucci did turn himself in after finding out he was wanted without any issues.