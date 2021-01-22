Bossip Video

Saweetie and Quavo quickly became one of Hollywood’s favorite couples–but when did they know it was the real thing? For Saweetie, it was a simple gesture that showed her how much she meant to Quavo.

The “Best Friend” rapper recently revealed in an interview with Page Six the moment she knew how much her boyfriend really loved her.

“The moment I realized that Quavo really loved me is when he saved me some of his food,” she told the publication. “He gave me his last piece of chicken.” She continued, “I wasn’t testing him or anything. I’ll be coming out of a Zoom meeting or done doing something and he would have saved me some of his food.”

Since then, the Migos rapper has gifted Saweetie with much more expensive gifts than some of his leftovers–but she still loves the priceless gestures as much as the purses and the cars that cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.