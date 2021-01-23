Bossip Video

“Love and Hip Hop” star Masika Kalysha has already ditched her new fiance and they didn’t even make it to a new billing cycle together. Just three weeks ago, the mother and actress made the announcement that she was getting hitched to a man from her past name Jamar Champ. Since then, Masika and Jamar have had a whole engagement party together, so what happened?

Last night Masika made long statement uploaded to Instagram where she explained that Champ wasn’t the man she thought he was.

“After much thought and careful consideration, along with some unfortunate findings, I have made the difficult decision to call off my engagement. As a public figure I am aware that I am not entitled to the privacies most people would have. Because of this realization, I go the extra mile to ensure the privacy, safety and security of my family, loved ones and intimate relationships.”

Masika continued, claiming that Champ had “misused” her.

Unfortunately the man I intended to spend my life with has misused me behind closed doors and continues to use me publicly to gain attention off of my name and to my detriment. This is where I draw the line. I truly thought (after a ten year friendship) I knew this person. We genuinely love and care for each other, unfortunately when you are a public figure love does not cover a multitude of sins. After doing my due diligence I uncovered a Pandora’s box of findings that left me questioning everything I thought I knew about this person. I confided in him, I thought he was my best friend, partner and confidant; but instead he was trying to come up at my expense and extort me. In a desperate attempt to disguise the skeletons in his closet that I found, he used my past trauma as a weapon against me.”

So far, Masika’s ex-fiance has not commented about the break up.