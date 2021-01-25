Bossip Video

Antonio Brown is fighting back against a court order to pay his sexual assault accuser $100,000 because he broke their confidentiality agreement.

The past few months have been quiet for Antonio Brown after a hellacious 2019 and 2020. He finally found a team to stick with thanks to Tom Brady and he is headed to Super Bowl LV even though he didn’t play in yesterday’s game due to injury. Even with his streak of good behavior, though, his past actions are still undecided and following him into his new chapter.

According to TMZ, his sexual assault case is far from over but already costing him 6 figures for his reckless behavior surrounding the confidentiality agreement.

Taylor alleges Brown violated the agreement multiple times over the past year and half — and she asked an independent arbitrator to award her some serious cash over it all. In the docs, an arbitrator found Brown DID violate the agreement one time … saying when the 32-year-old posted a screenshot of a direct message from a person talking to him about the case in 2019, it breached the agreement.

This screenshot led to the arbitrator awarding his accuser Britney Taylor $100K for his violation. Antonio is fighting this decision and wants the ruling vacated, claiming the arbitrator broke the law issuing the awarded sum.

Fans expected the wide-receiver to play during Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, but the league says he still has a long road to recovery. According to CBS Sports, the Buccaneers do expect that Antonio will be healed up and ready for the Super Bowl by February 7th.