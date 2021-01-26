Bossip Video

The epitome of a bad mother.

We knew this ho wasn’t s#!t but this is downright despicable. Late last night, Kellyanne Conway and her daughter Claudia were trending near the top of the Twitter charts. Upon checking the reason for the trend, we were shocked, to say the least. Numerous Twitter users were reporting that Kellyanne had posted photos of a topless Claudia on her fleets (Twitter’s version of Instagram stories) from her official account @KellyannePolls.

We can’t even imagine how Claudia was feeling in that moment but she took to TikTok to post a message in Morse Code asking for help.

https://twitter.com/urnotcharming/status/1353946727389089793/photo/1

Other Twitter users are not only reporting Kellyanne, but also posting information for other users to report her.

According to Variety, Twitter is investigating the incident but they don’t have any further comment at this time. Kellyanne will likely use the “I was hacked” excuse but unless she has some type of receipts, we don’t believe her, she needs more people.

Claudia confirmed that the photo was indeed her and said this via TikTok:

“I’m assuming my mom took a picture of it to use against me one day and then somebody hacked her or something,” she said. “I’m literally at a loss for words. If you see it, report it.”

Saving your daughter’s nudes for future revenge porn is sick. If it turns out that Kellyanne did this on purpose, then she absolutely has to go to prison and Claudia needs to be emancipated from her custody ASAP.

This isn’t the first time that Kelly and Claudia have gone toe to toe. Claudia put her mother on blast back in October of last year for lying about their COVID-19 diagnosis. The vocal 15-year-old has been known to speak out against her parents’ strict conservative views. In late October, Claudia urged her following of over 1.2 million on TikTok to vote the former Dorito-tinged President Trump out of office.

Kellyanne announced back in August of last year that she would be stepping down from her role at the White House to focus on her family. Coincidentally, the news came days after Claudia alleged that her parents bombarded her with “trauma and abuse.”

We can’t make this stuff up! What’s wrong with people?