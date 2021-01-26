Bossip Video

Ludacris falls victim to the carjackers of Atlanta, getting his Mercedez-Benz stolen while he was using the ATM.

If you are active on Instagram and from the South–more specifically, Atlanta–you’ve seen the amount of crime in the ATL become a major focus of social media. From window smashings to shootings every hour on the hour, the page @ATLscoop and the citizen apps show you how wild the streets currently are. Even the Atlanta car community, VinWiki, is noticing cars being stolen from the valet and later finding them in local condominium parking decks for the rightful owners.

With the rate of crime going up, you have to be on the lookout and make sure you don’t play yourself with how you move. No one is more familiar with how you should move through Atlanta than Ludacris. Even a famous rapper like him isn’t exempt from catching the L from carjackers.

Yesterday evening, Atlanta police were flagged down by Ludacris, who just had his Mercedez-Benz stolen in broad daylight while he used the ATM. Luckily, the police were able to track the vehicle to an address in Atlanta where they found items that belong to the rappers, but not the car. The authorities would later track the car again and find the vehicle and recover it. Ludacris got his vehicle back, but does admit he did leave the car running while he used the ATM. Something tells us he won’t make that mistake again.