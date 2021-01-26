YASSS JORDYN

After weeks of countless #BussitChallenge videos and a declared winner (Chloe Bailey), booty meat baroness Jordyn Woods FINALLY dropped her spectacular showcase of p-poppery on TikTok that immediately shattered the whole entire internet.

Now, we’ve been very deprived since Jordyn started dating $100 million Timberwolf Karl-Anthony Towns who’s enjoying every moment with the bonafide baddie who barely posts thirst traps anymore as a boo’d up woman.

“It’s cool to have a partner that supports you and wants you to be the best version of you and wants you to be a businesswoman,” she said in an interview with Page Six. “A lot people in the world don’t want to see you succeed, and to have someone in your corner that wants to see you succeed is pretty awesome.” “He sees my vision, and he’s super supportive,” she said. “It’s amazing to have people in your life that support you through whatever, and they’re there to uplift you, and help you through your journey. We’re very open about it. We talk about everything.”

Thankfully for us, she hopped on the super viral #BussitChallenge inspired by Queen Bussette Erica Banks who delivered a glorious display of strong-kneed twerkery with her p-poppingly delicious twerk anthem “Buss It.”

The 20-something Dallas diva deservedly inked a deal with Warner Records after signing to 1501 Certified Entertainment–the fastest-growing Independent label in the country responsible for Megan Thee Stallion.

“Some people got the look but not the sound. Some people got the sound but not the look,” she explains, “but with me having both, it makes people stop and pay attention to what I got going on.”

How many times did watch Jordyn’s video? Did she win? Tell us down below and peep the video/hilarious hysteria on the flip.