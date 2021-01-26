Bossip Video

Twerpy Lanez wants to talk.

Only an idiot would allegedly shoot a woman. Only a bigger idiot would allegedly shoot a woman who one of the biggest artists in music. Only a bigger idiot than THAT would allegedly shoot a woman who is one of the biggest artists in music and WANT to talk about it publicly before his trial.

Tory Lanez is, allegedly, a big, big, BIG idiot.

According to TMZ, Tory Lanez is begging a judge to unlock his lips from a protective order that was mandated after he was arrested and charged with shooting Megan Thee Stallion. The order states that he cannot speak about the case, Megan, or any of the information that prosecutors reveal to him prior to the trial.

Tory is mad because he feels like Megan is doing all the talking and presenting a one-sided narrative. Which kinda makes sense considering the narrative is pretty one-sided. Meg didn’t shoot anyone and she’s the only one of the four people involved who had bullet fragments removed from their body-ody-ody, sooo…what could possibly be the “other side”?

Welp, let tiny Tory tell it, there is “evidence of gunshot residue implicating others”. Tory’s career is already in the toilet, there will always be obtuse people who will obsequiously defend him but the damage is done. Only place Tory needs to worry about defending himself is in the court of law because prison awaits and Instagram followers can’t save him.