In “act like a lady, dress like a Lori” news…

Socialite stunner Lori Harvey has hot girl garb available for all your It-Girl needs. Global womenswear brand Naked Wardrobe today announced a partnership and exclusive new collection with the model and entrepreneur that features comfy and cozy loungewear.

LH x Naked Wardrobe includes crop tops and sweatpants in a neutral color palette; black, white, mocha, chocolate brown, and heather grey. Additionally, the sizes range from XXS-3XL and prices range from $38-56.

A press release says the line is available today on NakedWardrobe.com and Nordstrom.com, in addition to select Nordstrom stores nationwide. The brand founded in 2012 by three sister advocates for female empowerment and body positivity, “offering designs that empower women to be confident and express their sense of style through the latest trends.”

With that in mind, Lori said via a statement that signing on for the collection was an obvious choice.

“I am extremely excited about the launch of LH x Naked Wardrobe,” says Harvey. “For the past six months, I wanted to focus on creating items that would motivate women to be comfortable in their skin. This inspired me to create a line of neutral signature color crop tops and joggers. During the process, the designs of the crop tops and the joggers were tailored to compliment all shapes. We also chose a comfortable fabric to enhance the feel of the mood while wearing the line. These items are your everyday “go-to” that will make you feel good and look good.”

Founders of Naked Wardrobe Shideh Kaviani, Shirin Kaviani and Shida Kaviani also shared in a statement:

“We are thrilled to partner with Lori on LH x Naked Wardrobe. Lori has been a long-time friend and champion of Naked Wardrobe, and she came to us with a very clear vision of what she wanted to achieve with this collaboration. This collection was designed for every woman, with versatility in mind. The beauty of the collection is that every piece can be worn dressed up or down, with our ‘new normal’ top of mind. This partnership and collection truly embodies what Naked Wardrobe is all about – making women feel sexy and confident.”

What do YOU think about Lori Harvey’s Naked Wardrobe collection?