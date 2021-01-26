Bossip Video

Everyone has their own idea of what the perfect Verzuz battle would be, and for many, Justin Timberlake and Usher battling it out for the R&B fans is something that needs to happen immediately.

This potential match-up is something that’s been discusses all over social media for the past few months, so there’s no way Timbaland and Swizz Beatz–the Verzuz creaters–haven’t heard the rallying cries. But according to the former, there are a lot of people trying to make this happen already, which actually includes Drake.

“Yes, we know,” Timbaland responded when asked about an Usher and Justin Timberlake Verzuz on a recent episode of Jalen & Jacoby. “It’s so funny, Drake hit me up too about it, too. He said, ‘We gotta make that happen.’ I said, ‘Soon to come. Soon to come.'” It was also suggested to Swizz and Timbaland that Busta Rhymes and Missy Elliott would make for an entertaining match-up, to which he said it’d be “the best party that could ever happen on Verzuz.”

During this same appearance on Jalen & Jacoby last week, Swizz revealed that his dream match-up would have been between 2Pac and the Notorious B.I.G. He also says he’s been trying to figure out how to do “in a way that the people are gon’ love,” which Timbaland says he already has an idea for.