Bossip Video

In a very “Florida” turn of events, a man from the infamous state was arrested for stealing COVID-19 vaccines–and that was after he was named “Paramedic of the Year.”

A 21-year-old named Joshua Colon was arrested on Monday and is now facing charges of forgery, fraud, and misconduct, according to reports from NBC. He reportedly admitted to forging paperwork that covered up his supervisor stealing three syringes that were filled with the Moderna vaccine.

A statement from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office revealed that “the investigation is ongoing, including what role the supervisor has in the theft of the vaccines and the creation of fraudulent and forged medical records.”

According to Colon, he committed the fraud at the request of his supervisor, Polk County Fire Rescue Captain Anthony Damiano. During a press conference, local authorities said that they caught wind of the crime after they noticed “discrepancies” on three forms filled out by the “Paramedic of the Year.”

Colon claims his supervisor asked him to take a break after joking about wanting a vaccine for his mother. When he returned, Colon says the three pre-filled syringes had disappeared from where they were being stored.

“Colon advised he did not question his supervisor in reference to the missing vaccines, however, he immediately became suspicious,” the statement reads. “Colon did not report this incident to anyone within Polk County Fire Rescue.”

So, instead of turning in his boss, Colon falsified paperwork that listed former firefighters who had never received doses. Law enforcement is also planning to charge Damiano, who is currently at large.