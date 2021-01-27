Bossip Video

Heyyy Draya

COVID certainly hasn’t stopped celebs from turning up in crowded venues, especially in Atlanta where Draya slayed in snakeskin while VIP vibin’ with Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch, DreamDoll and your fave baddie’s fave hairstylist Tae at a recent day party at Elleven45 Lounge.

The slimmy stunner wasn’t playing around in a body-hugging dress that set the tone in a room full of baddies and platinum-selling rappers who for reasons unknown were wearing scuba-styled pullovers in their section.

This appearance comes weeks after the socialite/model was spotted with new boo thang LA Chargers player Tyrod Taylor in Hollyweird. Draya rocked a bright red jumpsuit with her hair pulled back and a face mask as she was seen holding hands with the athlete.

Tyrod walked alongside his lady in a light jacket and a face mask for the COVID safe outing as Draya’s first real gentleman caller since her messy split with ex-fiance Orlando Scandrick in late 2019. Draya made the announcement she was single on New Year’s Day 2020.

Loud whispers about Draya and Tyrod started last summer after photos and video featuring the quarterback were made to Michele’s Instagram story. In September, the ex-reality star made a post depicting her watching a game against the Cincinnati Bengals that Taylor was playing in, which was quickly deleted.

She continued to update her followers with pictures hinting at the nature of her relationship with Taylor and has been more comfortable about being seen with him in public as of late.

Peep more flicks from the party below: