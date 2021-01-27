Bossip Video

FX releases the trailer for season 4 of Snowfall, picking up from where we last saw Franklin Saint.

Thanks to COVID-19, all our favorite shows and our favorite movies have been delayed or put on hold until the future is more promising. Everyone from Marvel to independent filmmakers everyone were impacted, but as we get settled into 2021, some are starting to see some normalcy–Which is a blessing for all of us and means we finally get season 4 of Snowfall from FX.

Last season, we saw Franklin stuck in a situation that endangered the entire operation. Let’s not forget we also saw him get gunned down by his ex-love, and we all know when the man has to take time off the opps begin to branch out and take over territories.

In season four of Snowfall, with the entire nation taking note, the LAPD is diverting serious money and resources to the “war on drugs.” Franklin will be forced to emerge from his near-grave in order to try and regain control over his business and end the rising gang violence in the streets before it becomes an all-out war.

If Franklin didn’t have enough problems, the world is on his ass, the LAPD wants him in prison, his ex-girlfriend still gonna mess up his life, and now, his mom is in the back of a cop car. How does it all play out? You’ll have to tune in to Season 4 premiering Wednesday, February 24 on FX and Streaming Next Day FX on Hulu.