The supertease for Married To Medicine is here and it’s full of drama and a fresh face.

In season 8, the ladies, Dr. Jackie Walters, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, and Toya Bush-Harris, are all back alongside “friend of the show” Miss Quad. Mariah Huq is out this season and currently suing Bravo for discrimination.

There are also two M2M alumna back for the new season; Lisa Nicole Cloud (season 2-4) and Kari Wells (season 1).

The ladies’ lives are turned upside down by the coronavirus pandemic and the medical professionals are especially impacted. Some of the ladies are working on the frontlines while also getting involved in important social justice movements. In the supertease they travel to Washington D.C. and meet with Civil Rights attorney Benjamin Crump. They also meet with Rev. Al Sharpton before a mini M2M & Real Housewives of Potomac crossover happens with Gizelle Bryant. No Karen Huger, Jamal is not there by her side.

In addition to the recurring cast, there’s a newbie on board; Anila Sajja, a friend of Toya’s who is the wife of ocular surgeon, Dr. Kiran Sajja, a mother of two, and a fashion blogger. Dr. Heavenly isn’t impressed by Saija and wonders if her career as a blogger is a “real job.” Anila sends Heavenly shade right back and remarks that “anyone can be a dentist.”

In addition to that drama, the supertease shows Dr. Contessa Metcalfe’s strained marriage to her husband Scott, and Dr. Jackie and Dr. Simone working on their fractured friendship. “I miss my friend,” says Dr. Jackie. At one point Toya and Quad also get in a screaming match behind face shields.

The ladies of “Married to Medicine” return to your TV screens Sunday, March 7 at 9/8c.

Check out the supertease below.