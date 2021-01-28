Bossip Video

Nobody will ever be quite as honest with us as our mothers, and for Seth Rogen, that fact made for a hilarious press release written by his mother, Sandy.

On Wednesday, the star announced that he’s releasing his first book, Yearbook, in May.

“I wrote a book called Yearbook. It’s true stories and essays and stuff that I hope you think are funny,” he wrote on Twitter. “It comes out in May, but if you like you can order it now. Yay!”

His book–which Rogen described as a “collection of true stories that I desperately hope are just funny at worst, and life-changingly amazing at best”–will touch upon his experiences as a teenager doing stand-up while also delving into his interactions with people in Hollywood. Yearbook also consists of “way more stories about doing drugs than my mother would like,” which leads perfectly into the fact that the book’s press release was written by his mom.

In her press release, Sandy airs her grievances about the amount of drug use in the book, also bringing up the fact that she wishes he called her more. The whole thing is hilarious.

“At first I was worried that Seth was writing a book, because I was like, ‘Oh no! What’s he gonna say?!,” Sandy said, according to EW. “I was actually scared to even read it. But I’m very happy I did. It’s not really a memoir, like I thought it might be. I guess it’s more of a bunch of funny stories? Does that make sense?”

“If I’m being honest, I really wish there wasn’t so much drug talk,” she continued. “Why does he need all that? It’s like ‘We get it!’ And some of the stories? I mean, they’re entertaining, but I was just shocked they happened and he never told me! Overall, I think it’s more sweet and funny than anything, so I like it, and I’m glad he wrote it, but I’d be even more glad if he called me more.”

Incredible.