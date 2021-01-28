ANOTHER ONE!

Our talented God niece Chloe Bailey has been running the world since the long-awaited launch of her solo Instagram page where she dropped her now legendary #BussitChallenge video that sent Beyoncé’s internet into a TIZZY.

“Obviously we are in two separate places right now, and Halle, I miss you so freaking much, I’m really trying not to cry right now,” said Chloe + Halle in a video. “But we still got to bring y’all tea time every week… So, follow us now at our brand new, individual Instagram accounts.”

The rising superstar rocketed to 1 million followers and celebrated with a steamy video that kicked off the viral #SilhouetteChallenge currently flooding social media.

“a special performance for all of you. THANK YOU for all your love and support. let’s celebrate together in reaching 1Million followers,” she captioned on the internet-shattering video.

Aside from shattering social media TWICE in two weeks, she’s also been promoting ‘Grown-ish’s upcoming midseason premiere and revealed whether she’s ever made a drastic change to her love life to stay focused on her booming career in our exclusive interview.

“So I will be completely honest because I’m a Cancer and I love, love and I really just get engulfed in it,” she said. “I’ve had to tone it down and tell myself to focus on my priorities but because I get so attached to people I can’t let them go and cut them off like Jaz did. I have definitely had several moments where I had to say to myself, what’s more, important to you? Your dreams and aspirations or this guy who’ll last maybe six months? You got to set your priorities straight, you feel me?!”

Will you be hopping on the #SilhouetteChallenge? Tell us down below and peep the sexiest #SilhouetteChallenge videos (so far) on the flip.