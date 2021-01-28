Bossip Video

Congratulations are in order for K. Michelle who keeps a reality TV check coming in! The singer and actress just scored another reality TV deal after years of being apart of the “Love and Hip Hop” franchises and her own reality spin-off on VH1. This time, K. is taking her talents to Lifetime.

In her announcement, K. did give a nod to her time on “Love and Hip Hop’ but not without sending a little shade towards the show. The singer mentioned she was ready to move on from the violent, drink throwing scenes the show is known for.

“So life for me is completely changing,” she began. “For 6 years of my life I was on a show called ‘Love and Hip Hop’ it really helped me reach a lot of my goals at the time, I’ll never knock that blessing. But I knew in my heart I could no longer participate in something I was not passionate about and had no desire to be on camera with any of the cast. I just didn’t care I knew it was time for something bigger than throwing drinks.” “I wanted to turn my pain into purpose. So it’s finally here. I start filming my new show on Lifetime in Feb and it’s such an amazing feeling to not only watch your dreams come true but to KNOW ILL BE HELPING WOMEN TO LIVE!” she added. “Saving lives. Little ole me. When they count you out, God will count you in 🙏❤️”

The “Can’t Raise A Man” singer’s new Lifetime show looks as though it has a focus on helping to empower women. After doing some snooping on K.’s Instagram (you know we had to!) it seems like she might be helping women whose lives have been tragically affected by botched plastic surgery procedures and injections.

The story hits close to home for the 34-year-old R&B powerhouse who has also suffered from health issues caused by dodgy silicone butt injections, which she says was “1 of the worst decisions” of her life.

The singer admitted to PEOPLE in 2018 that she received “black market” injections from a doctor who had been recommended to her by a fellow music peer. K. began taking the injections in 2012.

“He wasn’t a doctor — it was black market, it was these ‘hydrogel’ injections — that’s what they were being called,” she explained at the time. “When I found out my favorite rapper did it, that’s when I decided, ‘I’m getting it done.'”

However, in 2017, things took a turn for the worse when K. Michelle began to experience painful migraines, fatigue, and aches in her back and legs. Her doctors later discovered that the silicone from the bootleg injections had spread down her legs and into her tissue, compromising her health.

Luckily, after four critical procedures to remove the injections, K. looks happier and healthier than ever!

