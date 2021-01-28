Bossip Video

None of us want to contract COVID-19. Sure, millions of people have survived the pandemic disease but 2.1 million have also died. There is almost nothing that we wouldn’t do to save our own lives. That said, this seems a bit…intrusive?

According to a report in the Washington Post, China is rolling out a new testing procedure for coronavirus that involves anal swabs. You read that right. Science says if you want to ensure that you are ‘rona free, get yo booty tapped one time.

Chinese state media has been reporting that people who are on the mend from COVID have tested positive through their digestive system even when the nose and throat tests are coming back negative. As you can imagine, this new protocol has aroused much controversy, conversation, and outrage.

“Everyone involved will be so embarrassed,” one user in Guang­dong province said Wednesday on ­Weibo, a Chinese social media platform. In a Weibo poll, 80 percent of respondents said they “could not accept” the invasive method.

China has already put their citizens through INTENSE quarantine measures over the past year including sealing apartment buildings so people cannot leave and rounding up millions of people for unannounced flash testing in the middle of the night.

“If we add anal swab testing, it can raise our rate of identifying infected patients,” Li Tongzeng, an infectious-disease specialist at Beijing You’an Hospital, said on state-run broadcaster CCTV on Sunday. “But of course, considering that collecting anal swabs is not as convenient as throat swabs, at the moment only key groups such as those in quarantine receive both.”

